Ion Izagirre (Astana) has won Stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country which ended in dramatic fashion. The 32-year-old Spaniard crossed the line in a time of 4:17:07.

His compatriot Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) took second and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) edged out Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to grab third and the last bonus seconds.

Emanuel Buchmann (BORA-hansgrohe) and Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) finished fifth and sixth respectively.

McNulty's four bonus points puts him top of the overall standings and 23 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). Vingegaard is in third (+28").

McNulty rode into a 24-second lead in the final 5km with Bilbao, Vingegaard, Izagirre, Chaves and Buchmann all part of the break of six on the final descent.

The race really hotted up with just 1.8km to go as Buchmann attacked with Bilbao. Into the final kilometre and Chaves attacked which saw the Colombian lead with just 500m left.

But in the chaotic remaining metres, Izagirre snuck over the line ahead of Bilbao and McNulty pipped Vingegaard to snatch third.

