Cycling

Itzulia Basque Country - Highlights: Primoz Roglic wins Stage 1 time trial, Tadej Pogacar in fifth

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) swept to victory in the opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country as he put his recent Paris-Nice disappointment behind him. The Slovenian pipped Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) by two seconds, while Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 28 seconds back for a share of fifth.

00:03:42, 29 minutes ago