Cycling

Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic hands stage win to David Gaudu as he takes overall victory

Watch the end to the final stage of the Itzulia Basque Country. The stage was won by David Gaudu and he was joined at the finish line by overall winner Primoz Roglic, who allowed his fellow rider to take the stage rather than make a competition out of it. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app now.

00:02:29, an hour ago