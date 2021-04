Cycling

Itzulia Basque Country - Slovenia's Primoz Roglic thrilled after securing General Classification

Overall winner of Itzulia Basque Country Primoz Roglic spoke afterwards that he was thrilled to take the title. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to make sure you miss none of the action.

00:02:41, an hour ago