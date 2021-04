Cycling

Itzulia Basque Country: 'That was a piece of class!' - Alex Aranburu takes victory on Stage 2

Alex Aranburu capped off a brilliant victory for his team as he took the victory on Stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country on Tuesday.

00:02:24, 2 hours ago