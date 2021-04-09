Hondarribia - Ondárroa

Follow the Itzulia Basque Country live with Eurosport. The Itzulia Basque Country race starts at 12:29 on 9 April 2021. Find Itzulia Basque Country results, calendar, standings and table. Get all the info on the teams to watch.

Keep up with top cyclists and big names in Cycling. Fans can read the latest Cycling news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss upcoming Cycling races. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.