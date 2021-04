Cycling

'Shoulder to shoulder!' - Mikkel Honore and Deceuninck-QuickStep triumph in Iztulia Basque Country

Watch the finish as Mikkel Honore and team-mate Josef Cerny cross the line together in Stage 5 of the Iztulia Basque Country. UAE Team Emirates' Brandon McNulty retains the overall lead in the general classification, ahead of the final stage of the event, which takes place on Saturday.

00:02:48, an hour ago