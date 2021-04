Cycling

WATCH - Final stages of astonishing finish that saw Tadej Pogacar eventually beat Primoz Roglic

This is the final 2.5km of stage 3 of the Itzulia Basque Country 2021. Slovenia superstars Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic initially burst away from the peloton. Only to be then be brought back and then accelerate away again. The cycling season has returned.

