Cycling

Highlights of Itzulia Basque Country as Dani Martinez takes title after stage win for Ion Izaguirre

On a day of high drama on the final stage of Itzulia Basque Country, the lead of the race changed hands multiple times. Remco Evenepoel came into the day in yellow and gave his all, but was left behind on the brutal final climb of the day. Ion Izaguirre overcame a crash to get back on and lead the elite group over the line for the stage win, as Dani Martinez took the title.

00:04:43, 31 minutes ago