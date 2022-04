Cycling

Lucas Hamilton crash - 'that could have been awful’, as rider goes into ravine in Basque Country scare

Lucas Hamilton from Team BikeExchange misjudged a corner and went over a barrier at Itzulia Basque Country, but was fortunate not to go all the way down a ravine. It was a very scary moment at the race as Hamilton was fortunately left near the top to watch his bike tumble down the slope at speed after the crash.

00:04:22, an hour ago