Cycling

Primoz Roglic edges Remco Evenepoel in opening time trial stage at Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) produced a thundering time trial amid huge encouragement from a raucous crowd to top the standings on the opening stage at Itzulia Basque Country. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took second. Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Inoes Grenadiers) was fourth.

00:03:19, 23 minutes ago