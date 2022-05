Cycling

Tour of the Basque Country highlights: Demi Vollering take overall victory after Stage 3 success

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) made it three stages from three at the Tour of the Basque Country to win the overall title. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon//SRAM Racing) was second on GC and Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange – Jayco) third.

00:04:15, an hour ago