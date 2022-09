Cycling

‘I’ve searched him on YouTube to see how he sprints’ – Danny van Poppel on plan to beat Mads Pedersen

Danny van Poppel (Bora Hansgrohe) believes Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) is the rider to beat on Stage 13 of La Vuelta. The Dutchman says he has been watching YouTube videos of his rival to see how he sprints at the end of the stage.

00:01:34, 11 minutes ago