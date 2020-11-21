Jakub Mareczko will return to Vini Zabu-KTM where he started his career after a tumultuous season at WorldTour level CCC team.

Mareczko began racing professionally in 2015 with Tuscan-based pro-team Vini Zabu-KTM, known then as Southeast team, after growing up in Italy and racing on Brescia.

Jakub Mareczko finished third at the Vuelta a Espana Image credit: Eurosport

"I'm going back to what can be considered my second home, the team where I turned professional as a young rider and where I won a lot," said Mareczko.

Mareczko won three stages at the Tour de Hongrie at CCC in 2020, and secured third place at the Vuelta a Espana, but CCC Team has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Polish shoe retailer was forced to close hundreds of shoe stores and was unable to continue to fund the team. Team manager Jim Orchowicz had to cut salaries and make staff redundant just to ensure the team could keep racing in 2020, and after he was unable to find a new sponsor Orchowicz sold the team and its WorldTour licence.

Most of the CCC Pro Team's riders have now found places for 2021, but Will Barta, Kamil Gradek, Michal Paluta, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Lukas Wisniowski are still looking for a contract.

