Jasper Stuyven signs new Trek-Segafredo deal until 2022

Trek-Segafredo's longest-serving rider Jasper Stuyven has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the team until the end of 2022.

The Classics specialist has been with the team since the launch of Trek Factory Racing in 2014 and is now in his seventh year with Trek-Segafredo.

He began the season with victory at Omloop het Nieuwsblad to become one of the only riders to achieve a one-day victory before the season was suspended due to coronavirus. The win placed him as a favourite for the anticipated continuation of the season as it prepares to get back under way.

Responding to his new deal, Stuyven expressed a fondness for the current Classics group and explained that the atmosphere within the team was a driving force behind his decision to pen a new deal.

I’m really thrilled to continue racing with Trek-Segafredo because I feel at home in this team," he said. "We have a great group of riders and staff and we have a team that is 100% committed to each other. Here, we are not just colleagues but also friends on and off the bike.

“I have known Trek even before the launch of Trek Factory Racing, from back when I was on the development team. It’s nice to be the longest-serving Trek-Segafredo rider, I think that shows that I’m happy and at home, and I feel valued and respected in this team,” said Stuyven.

Trek-Segafredo General Manager Luca Guercilena was also pleased to see the relationship continue: “It’s rare to see a rider and a team stay together for so long - it’s seven years now that we have enjoyed with Jasper. We saw his potential from the start, so it’s particularly rewarding to have seen him develop both as a rider and a person.

"After a difficult spring last year, it’s especially satisfying to see Jasper step up and take a big Classics win already this season. Jasper has the qualities to win the biggest races and we are confident we will enjoy more success with him when racing resumes.

Stuyven said his goals for the current season have not been altered by the coronavirus disruption, with success at the Classics and stage wins at the Tour de France still high on his list of priorities.

“I hope to resume this season where we left off and make some great results, especially with the Classics, but I also want to be competitive and chase wins in other big races,” Stuyven concluded.

