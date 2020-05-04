Watch
All Sports
Popular Sports
Football
Cycling
Tennis
Olympics
Snooker
Motorsports
Winter Sports
All Sports
Athletics
BSB
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Equestrian
F1
Football
Formula E
Horse Racing
Judo
Motorsports
Olympics
Rugby
Snooker
Speedway
Squash
Superbikes
Tennis
Transfers
University Sports
Winter Sports
Football
Cycling
Tennis
Watch
On now
Schedule
Latest Videos
Premium
Shows
By Sport
Cycling
Joey Barton makes fun of Zlatan's nose
00:00:34
What's On (2)
Judo
Best Bits
2019/20
Eurosport 2
07:00-09:00
Premium
Tennis
Laver Cup | 2019
Best Bits
Eurosport 1
08:00-09:00
Premium
Related
Cycling
Zwift Tour for All Stage 2 Highlights: How Gogl and Moolman Pasio won the races
Watch highlights of the Zwift Tour for All as Michael Gogl and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio win the second stages.
00:02:40
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Cycling video - Watch the finish: Michael Gogl takes Stage 2 in dramatic sprint finish
See how Michael Gogl claimed Stage 2 of the Zwift Tour for All, holding off Greg van Avermaet and Mathieu van der Poel to win.
00:01:36
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Cycling video - The finish: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio storms to victory on Stage 2
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of CCC Liv claimed Stage Two of the Zwift Tour for All in dominant fashion.
00:01:33
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Cycling video - Zwift Tour for All: Day one highlights as Vos and Ovett take the spoils
We relive day one of the Zwift Tour for All, as cycling returned to Eurosport.
00:04:52
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
‘Motivation will be the biggest problem for cyclists’ Grand Tour training’ – Fabian Cancellara
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about the difficulties facing professional riders as they train at home during the summer.
00:01:19
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
‘Cycling needs more than just the Tour’ – Cancellara on the proposed cycling calendar
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about the rescheduled season and how the Grand Tours are unlikely to happen as proposed.
00:02:09
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Joey Barton makes fun of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's nose
Fine gentleman Joey Barton once tried to rattle the self-confidence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Marseille v PSG in Ligue 1.
00:00:34
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
‘I am missing bike races on TV!’ - Fabian Cancellara on lockdown life in Switzerland
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about how he is coping with life in coronavirus lockdown.
00:01:36
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
'Virtual racing and training is great for lockdown, but riders want to race' - Cancellara
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about the impact of virtual cycling during the coronavirus lockdown.
00:02:35
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Vos times sprint to perfection to beat Uttrup Ludwig to stage win
The class of Marianne Vos shone through in her first ever Zwift race as she executed a perfect sprint finish to take the opening stage of the Tour for All.
00:01:43
Play Icon
Watch
More Cycling
Cycling
Zwift Tour for All Stage 2 Highlights: How Gogl and Moolman Pasio won the races
Watch highlights of the Zwift Tour for All as Michael Gogl and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio win the second stages.
00:02:40
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Cycling video - Watch the finish: Michael Gogl takes Stage 2 in dramatic sprint finish
See how Michael Gogl claimed Stage 2 of the Zwift Tour for All, holding off Greg van Avermaet and Mathieu van der Poel to win.
00:01:36
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Cycling video - The finish: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio storms to victory on Stage 2
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of CCC Liv claimed Stage Two of the Zwift Tour for All in dominant fashion.
00:01:33
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Cycling video - Zwift Tour for All: Day one highlights as Vos and Ovett take the spoils
We relive day one of the Zwift Tour for All, as cycling returned to Eurosport.
00:04:52
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
‘Motivation will be the biggest problem for cyclists’ Grand Tour training’ – Fabian Cancellara
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about the difficulties facing professional riders as they train at home during the summer.
00:01:19
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
‘Cycling needs more than just the Tour’ – Cancellara on the proposed cycling calendar
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about the rescheduled season and how the Grand Tours are unlikely to happen as proposed.
00:02:09
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Joey Barton makes fun of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's nose
Fine gentleman Joey Barton once tried to rattle the self-confidence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Marseille v PSG in Ligue 1.
00:00:34
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
‘I am missing bike races on TV!’ - Fabian Cancellara on lockdown life in Switzerland
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about how he is coping with life in coronavirus lockdown.
00:01:36
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
'Virtual racing and training is great for lockdown, but riders want to race' - Cancellara
Fabian Cancellara spoke to Eurosport about the impact of virtual cycling during the coronavirus lockdown.
00:02:35
Play Icon
Watch
Cycling
Vos times sprint to perfection to beat Uttrup Ludwig to stage win
The class of Marianne Vos shone through in her first ever Zwift race as she executed a perfect sprint finish to take the opening stage of the Tour for All.
00:01:43
Play Icon
Watch