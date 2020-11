Cycling

‘Joining a new team will be a shock for Chris Froome’ – Alex Dowsett

Alex Dowsett spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about how he feels Chris Froome will adjust to riding for Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021. Froome’s career with Ineos came to an end at the Vuelta a Espana, and Dowsett says he’ll find the adjustment to be a shock but fun.

