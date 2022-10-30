Advertisement
Ad
Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard jubilant after Singapore Criterium triumph in yellow jersey - 'It has been a great season'

Jonas Vingegaard is jubilant after clinching the Singapore Criterium triumph in the iconic yellow jersey he won at the Tour de France earlier in the season. "It has been a great season and I am very happy," said Vingegaard, whose ride was a celebration of his summer glory. Stream top cycling action, including the Tour de France, live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:34, 26 minutes ago

Related

'It has been a great season' - Vingegaard jubilant after Singapore Criterium triumph
Cycling

'It has been a great season' - Vingegaard jubilant after Singapore Criterium triumph

00:01:34

'Celebration of the yellow jersey' - Tour champion Vingegaard wins Singapore Criterium
Cycling

'Celebration of the yellow jersey' - Tour champion Vingegaard wins Singapore Criterium

00:01:33

'The last week will be decisive' - Pogacar reacts to TDF route reveal
Tour de France

'The last week will be decisive' - Pogacar reacts to TDF route reveal

00:01:32

'I would have loved more mountain finishes' - Van Vleuten on 2023 TDF Femmes route announcement
Tour de France Femmes

'I would have loved more mountain finishes' - Van Vleuten on 2023 TDF Femmes route announcement

00:01:41

'Starting hard straight away' - Pidcock looks ahead to Tour after route announced
Tour de France

'Starting hard straight away' - Pidcock looks ahead to Tour after route announced

00:02:15

'It's a roller coaster!' - Matthews reacts to Tour route anouncement
Tour de France

'It's a roller coaster!' - Matthews reacts to Tour route anouncement

00:01:54

'I can still write chapters there' - Cavendish hopeful of Tour appearance in 2023
Tour de France

'I can still write chapters there' - Cavendish hopeful of Tour appearance in 2023

00:02:02

Tour de France - 3D Presentation of 2023 route
Tour de France

Tour de France - 3D Presentation of 2023 route

00:04:59

First look at the 2023 Giro d'Italia route
Giro d'Italia

First look at the 2023 Giro d'Italia route

00:09:44

Blikra conquers grim weather to win Stage 6 sprint at Tour de Langkawi
Tour de Langkawi

Blikra conquers grim weather to win Stage 6 sprint at Tour de Langkawi

00:02:02

More Cycling

'It has been a great season' - Vingegaard jubilant after Singapore Criterium triumph
Cycling

'It has been a great season' - Vingegaard jubilant after Singapore Criterium triumph

00:01:34

'Celebration of the yellow jersey' - Tour champion Vingegaard wins Singapore Criterium
Cycling

'Celebration of the yellow jersey' - Tour champion Vingegaard wins Singapore Criterium

00:01:33

'The last week will be decisive' - Pogacar reacts to TDF route reveal
Tour de France

'The last week will be decisive' - Pogacar reacts to TDF route reveal

00:01:32

'I would have loved more mountain finishes' - Van Vleuten on 2023 TDF Femmes route announcement
Tour de France Femmes

'I would have loved more mountain finishes' - Van Vleuten on 2023 TDF Femmes route announcement

00:01:41

'Starting hard straight away' - Pidcock looks ahead to Tour after route announced
Tour de France

'Starting hard straight away' - Pidcock looks ahead to Tour after route announced

00:02:15

'It's a roller coaster!' - Matthews reacts to Tour route anouncement
Tour de France

'It's a roller coaster!' - Matthews reacts to Tour route anouncement

00:01:54

'I can still write chapters there' - Cavendish hopeful of Tour appearance in 2023
Tour de France

'I can still write chapters there' - Cavendish hopeful of Tour appearance in 2023

00:02:02

Tour de France - 3D Presentation of 2023 route
Tour de France

Tour de France - 3D Presentation of 2023 route

00:04:59

First look at the 2023 Giro d'Italia route
Giro d'Italia

First look at the 2023 Giro d'Italia route

00:09:44

Blikra conquers grim weather to win Stage 6 sprint at Tour de Langkawi
Tour de Langkawi

Blikra conquers grim weather to win Stage 6 sprint at Tour de Langkawi

00:02:02