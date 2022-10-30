Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard jubilant after Singapore Criterium triumph in yellow jersey - 'It has been a great season'

Jonas Vingegaard is jubilant after clinching the Singapore Criterium triumph in the iconic yellow jersey he won at the Tour de France earlier in the season. "It has been a great season and I am very happy," said Vingegaard, whose ride was a celebration of his summer glory.

00:01:34, 26 minutes ago