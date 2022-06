Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard takes Queen Stage win as Primoz Roglic secures Criterium du Dauphine glory

Jonas Vingegaard took victory on the Queen Stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, crossing the line hand-in-hand with Jumbo-Visma team-mate Primoz Roglic who secured overall glory. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:41, 3 minutes ago