Jonas Vingegaard wants ‘to show he is not just good because of the team’ at Tour de France time trial

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will use the time trial to show he is more than a climber or good just because of his team-mates. That is according to Adam Blythe. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:13, an hour ago