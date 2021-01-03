Football super agent Jorge Mendes has moved into the world of cycling.

His sports marketing company Polaris Sports have partnered with Joao Correia's Corso Sports which sees Portuguese riders Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Ruben Guerriero (EF Education-Nippo) promoted by the team.

"Polaris Sports and Corso have just established a partnership agreement which aims to optimise the commercial perspectives of Portuguese athletes that work with [Corso] in an association that is expected to be fruitful and successful," Polaris said in a statement.

Mendes is considered one of the most powerful football agents with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool midfielder Fabinho just some of his clients. Away from football he represents other sports stars including Formula One driver Charles Leclerc.

