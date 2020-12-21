Ag2r-Citroën team boss Vincent Lavenu has talked up the possibility of world champion Julian Alaphilippe joining the team from the 2022 season.

Alaphilippe won the men’s race at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola back in September, while with his current team Deceuninck–Quick-Step the Frenchman has also won Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche, and Flèche Wallone twice.

The 28-year-old has raced for Deceuninck–Quick-Step since signing in 2014, and with his contract running until 2021, Lavenu’s comments suggest Ag2r could be looking at Alaphilippe as their future Tour de France leader from 2022.

“You’ve first got to check that they’re on the market, but that should be the case. We won’t hold back on seeing what our chances are,” Lavenu told French newspaper Sud Ouest.

“He’s a rider that people really like, one of the best in the world. If you have a partner of the calibre of Citroen, there’s no reason not to try. But there’s time for that.”

Citroen’s arrival as a co-sponsor for Ag2r has seen the team’s budget rise to around €23m, according to Sud Ouest, and that would put them in a strong position to sign Alaphilippe, who has won five Tour de France stages and finished fifth overall last year.

Back in August, Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet was confirmed on Ag22’s roster for the 2021 season after signing a three-year deal, while CCC team-mate Michael Schar also made the move.

Romain Bardet left the team after nine years, while Bob Jungels also joined the team, who unveiled their 2021 kit last week.

Lavenu said: “This Ag2r-Citroën jersey marks the start of a new chapter in our history. It is the result of long work between Ag2r and Citroën, based on common values.

“I am very proud of the result. Our graphic identity evolves but our core identity does not change. We can’t wait to see our riders start with their new Ag2r-Citroën outfits.”

