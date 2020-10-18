Julian Alaphilippe has fractured two bones in his right hand and will undergo surgery on Monday, according to his team Deceuninck-Quickstep.

The French rider crashed into a motorbike during Sunday's Tour of Flanders, and a statement confirmed his injuries.

"The world champion was taken to the hospital in Ronse, where the X-rays showed fractures of the metacarpal 2 and 4 on his right hand," it read. "Alaphilippe, who was making his last appearance of the season in Flanders...will be operated Monday morning at the Herentals Clinic by Dr. De Schrijver."

Alaphilippe has since been seen with his right arm in a sling. He appears to have done the damage after landing on the road, having put his left arm out to soften his fall.

Watch the moment Julian Alaphilippe crashed into motorbike at Tour of Flanders

