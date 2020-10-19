Julian Alaphilippe has undergone surgery on his right hand after a “scary” crash at the Tour of Flanders.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was sent flying after colliding with a motorbike and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The race was scheduled to be his last of the season and he will now be in a cast for three weeks after having surgery on his injured hand.

A statement from Deceuninck-QuickStep on Monday said: “Julian Alaphilippe underwent surgery Monday morning to correct the fractures sustained on his right hand during Sunday’s Ronde van Vlaanderen.

“We are pleased to announce that everything went well for the world champion, whose hand was put in a cast which he will have to wear for the next three weeks. Once it [is] removed, Julian will resume training and start physiotherapy so that he regains full mobility of his hand."

Alaphilippe added: “The crash was a scary moment, and when I found myself on the ground I thought [the worst]. Fortunately, it’s not that bad. I am very grateful to the race doctors, but also to the medical staff of the hospitals in Ronse and Herentals for everything they did for me in the last 24 hours.”

