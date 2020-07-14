Cycling

Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos will battle for Tour de France title again, says Steven Kruijswijk

Dumoulin en Kruijswijk

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos are the big contenders for the Tour de France this Autumn, says Steven Kruijswijk.

Kuikswijk finished third on the podium last summer behind Team Ineos duo Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, and once again expects to go head-to-head with the 2019 winners.

"If you look purely at the line-up of our team and that of Team Ineos, we are surely the two strongest and biggest contenders," he told NOS in a video interview on Monday. "Hopefully we'll be able to pull the longest."

Jumbo-Visma will take three leaders to France this Autumn, with Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin joining Kuijswijk. The team have made just one change from last season's squad, bringing in New Zealand's George Bennet, with Belgian rider Laurens De Plus making way.

"Of course, every sportsman wants to win, and one of us could take that victory, but we need each other for that," added Kruikswijk. "In the end, the strongest rider wins the Tour, in which we're trying to spread our chances of winning.

"If it becomes a tactical game, then you're better off sitting with three men at the front."

Team Ineos are yet to announce the eight riders who will travel to Nice for the Tour on August 29. They may yet elect to also bring three leaders, but four-time winner Chris Froome's participation alongside Thomas and Bernal remains in doubt following the news that the Brit will move to Israel Start-up Nation next season.

