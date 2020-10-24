Esra Tromp, boss of the newly-announced Jumbo-Visma women’s team says they can help former World Champion Marianne Vos become even better.

The new team was announced in October and will initially compete in the second tier because it cannot enter the top tier without a year in the second. However, Tromp said they did not lack ambition.

“We want to show ourselves and win,” she told Cycling News.

That ambition is evident in the signing of Marianne Vos, five-time individual winner of the Women’s Road World Cup, whose contract with CCC-Liv comes to an end in December.

Tromp said that Vos was looking to challenge and better herself, with a move away from the organisation she has been part of for 15 years, and said Jumbo-Visma is the place to do just that.

He said: "With making the team and searching for the right riders, I had always had it in mind to have a really strong team with potential, and to combine young talent with one of the biggest riders in the world – Marianne – because of her experience.

"We wanted to add value as a team for her, too, and it was important for Marianne because she has been on the same team for 15 years, but never changed the organisation that she rode for, and so for her it was a big deal to change teams."

"Marianne wanted to make a change to become better. We can give Marianne the team, organisation, training, equipment, nutrition and facilities that are needed to become better; we can give her the whole shebang. That is why she wanted to change.

“The men’s team is doing so great, and has really focused on nutrition and training, and we have so much knowledge from the men's team that will be available to the women's team. That was one of the main reasons Marianne wanted to change teams."

Though the team has ended up with a relatively young roster, Tromp revealed that the team also held discussions with 38-year-old Anniemiek van Vleuten, who eventually signed with Movistar from the 2021 season, moving away from Mitchelton-Scott.

He said: "We wanted to focus on Marianne more. We had contact with many other riders, but it wasn't concrete at all. There was contact with Annemiek, too, but no specific conversations about riding for the team."

