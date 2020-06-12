Cycling

Jumbo-Visma calls for introduction of squad numbers on riders' jerseys

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jumbo Visma

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge believes professional riders should wear football-style squad numbers in order to aid their identification during big races.

Currently, riders wear different race numbers at each event, which Plugge believes makes it difficult for commentators to identify less famous members of the peloton.

Cycling

Campenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO'

2 HOURS AGO

His team, Jumbo-Visma does include small numbers on their riders' jerseys, while Team Ineos members have their surnames printed on theirs.

  • Mitchelton-Scott to rebrand as Manuela Fundacion after team secures new sponsor
  • Lizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment'

"Commentators receive a different list of cyclists' names with each race," Plugge told the Algemeen Dagblad. "Teams who have numbers 1 to 8 one week then have numbers 31 to 38 the next. Commentators have to search again and again to find who's who. It's not very difficult when it comes to Chris Froome or Peter Sagan, but some riders are very difficult to recognise.

"Now, the number of the leader of each team usually ends in a '1', ascending through numbers for the rest of the team to one ending in '8'. Sometimes the race organisers determine the rest of the numbers, sometimes the team," he said, with riders often being 'ordered' alphabetically by surname.

"Bib number 1 is for the team of the rider who won the race the previous year, like at the Tour de France. But it may be that the winner from a year earlier is riding with number 18 or 41 because they've moved to another team."

Some in cycling would prefer a season-long numbering system based on UCI ranking, but Plugge would favour squad numbers within each team - like in football.

Jumbo-Visma riders are already provided with their own squad numbers. Primoz Roglic is number one, while Tom Dumoulin has number 6, Steven Kruijswijk has number 8, and the team's sprinter, Dylan Groenewegen, has number 14.

"Everyone can see the difference between, for example, our jersey and the Ineos one. Ineos would have number 1 for Froome or Egan Bernal, and with us for Primoz Roglic," Plugge added.

"We started with fixed numbers some time ago, and the rider keeps the number he got when he joined the team."

Cycling

Lizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment'

7 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Mitchelton-Scott to rebrand as Manuela Fundacion after team secures new sponsor

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Campenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO'

2 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Lizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment'

7 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Mitchelton-Scott to rebrand as Manuela Fundacion after team secures new sponsor

8 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Barker adjusting to life outside the fast lane

YESTERDAY AT 15:44

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleLizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment'
Next articleCampenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO'