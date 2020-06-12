Jumbo-Visma calls for introduction of squad numbers on riders' jerseys

Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge believes professional riders should wear football-style squad numbers in order to aid their identification during big races.

Currently, riders wear different race numbers at each event, which Plugge believes makes it difficult for commentators to identify less famous members of the peloton.

Cycling Campenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO' 2 HOURS AGO

His team, Jumbo-Visma does include small numbers on their riders' jerseys, while Team Ineos members have their surnames printed on theirs.

"Commentators receive a different list of cyclists' names with each race," Plugge told the Algemeen Dagblad. "Teams who have numbers 1 to 8 one week then have numbers 31 to 38 the next. Commentators have to search again and again to find who's who. It's not very difficult when it comes to Chris Froome or Peter Sagan, but some riders are very difficult to recognise.

"Now, the number of the leader of each team usually ends in a '1', ascending through numbers for the rest of the team to one ending in '8'. Sometimes the race organisers determine the rest of the numbers, sometimes the team," he said, with riders often being 'ordered' alphabetically by surname.

"Bib number 1 is for the team of the rider who won the race the previous year, like at the Tour de France. But it may be that the winner from a year earlier is riding with number 18 or 41 because they've moved to another team."

Some in cycling would prefer a season-long numbering system based on UCI ranking, but Plugge would favour squad numbers within each team - like in football.

Jumbo-Visma riders are already provided with their own squad numbers. Primoz Roglic is number one, while Tom Dumoulin has number 6, Steven Kruijswijk has number 8, and the team's sprinter, Dylan Groenewegen, has number 14.

"Everyone can see the difference between, for example, our jersey and the Ineos one. Ineos would have number 1 for Froome or Egan Bernal, and with us for Primoz Roglic," Plugge added.

"We started with fixed numbers some time ago, and the rider keeps the number he got when he joined the team."

Cycling Lizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment' 7 HOURS AGO