Jumbo-Visma have become the first Dutch team to finish a season top of the UCI's cycling team rankings while Primoz Roglic ended the year as the best rider.

Roglic finished as runner-up in the Tour de France after a dramatic finale and then won the Vuelta a Espana for the second year in a row.

Another Jumbo-Visma rider, Wout van Aert, topped the rankings for one-day riders.

Jumbo-Visma ended the season with 23 victories, including three stage wins at the Tour de France, four at the Vuelta and two monuments: Milan-San Remo and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

"This is a wonderful milestone," said general manager Richard Plugge. "As a team, we wanted to get out of the first lockdown as well as possible.

"It is great to see that everyone supported that thought. Partners, sponsors, staff and of course the riders have all contributed to this ultimate reward."

Jumbo-Visma have replaced Ineos Grenadiers as the peloton's top dogs, although Plugge said there is no time to stand still especially with Ineos, for whom Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia, looking to have strengthened ahead of 2021.

"We set the bar high again for the new season, but of course we continue to enjoy every victory," he said.

"Of course we have many more dreams that we want to realise. We have been pursuing this path since 2015 and we would very much like to continue on it."

Anna van der Breggen finished the year as best female rider after winning the world road title and Giro Rosa.

Additional reporting by Reuters

