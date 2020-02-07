The Mitchelton-Scott rider held off the challene of from EF rider Moreno Hofland, who finished fourth, and Mihkel Raim of Israel Start-Up Nation, in the final 200m with Alberto Dainese closing fast to grab second.

Jai Hindley finished in the bunch two seconds behind to retain his four-second lead overall lead from Damien Howson.

The fourth stage sees the competitors race the 106.6km from Mansfield to Mount Buller before the final stage in Melbourne on Sunday.