Kasper Asgreen has signed a three-year contract extension with Deceuninck-QuickStep until at least 2024.

"Staying here was a no-brainer for me," the 26-year-old Dane said.

"Deceuninck-QuickStep is the most successful team in the world, and ever since I was an amateur, I dreamed of joining them, as I loved how they always developed young riders into winners.

"Three years on, I still believe it’s the best environment for me and signing an extension so early into the season makes me happy and motivates me even more to perform.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and what they did and continue to do for me."

Asgreen is widely considered one of the best cobbled Classic riders in the world. In 2019 he finished runner-up at Flanders. He won a Tour of California stage before securing victory at the 2020 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

