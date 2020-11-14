Britain's Katie Archibald won the women's points race at the European Track Cycling Championships in Bulgaria on Saturday.

Italy's Silvia Zanardi took second, with the last podium place going to Karolina Karasiewicz of Poland.

Cycling Eurosport races to Grand Tour cycling success with 68% audience uplift YESTERDAY AT 21:02

It was Archibald's second title at the event, having starred in the women's team pursuit triumph alongside Neah Evans, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight.

Elsewhere, UAE Team Emirates rider Ivo Oliveira won gold for Portugal in the men's individual pursuit, with Italy’s Jonathan Milan and Russian cyclist Lev Gonov finishing in second and third place respectively for the day’s opening event.

In the men’s points race the win went to Spain’s Sebastian Mora, with Matteo Donego close behind, followed by Romania’s Daniel Crista.

Olena Starikova of Ukraine was victorious in the women’s keirin, followed by 22-year-old Czech rider Sara Kankovska in second and Spanish veteran, 32-year-old Helena Casas in third.

The men’s keirin was won by Olympic bronze medal winner Max Levy. In second was Dennis Dmitriev, who also holds an Olympic bronze after competing in Rio 2014. Greek Sotirios Bretas claimed third.

Cycling ‘It’s not time to hang up the wheels yet’ – Alex Dowsett on his new contract YESTERDAY AT 09:16