Kruijswijk crashes, Nibali reignites hopes - Giro Classics stage 19 preview from 2016

Monza (2008)
Fort William, Scotland
Watch a preview of Giro Classic Stages from 2016 as Steven Kruijswijk crashes in a snowbank and Vincenzo Nibali sparks hope of a late surge.
Esteban Chaves says his victory in stage 14 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia was an 'incredible feeling'.
Andrey Amador and Esteban Chaves recall how Alejandro Valverde was suffering during stage 14 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia.
Esteban Chaves has revealed that the focus on Caleb Ewan during the 2016 Giro allowed him to excel.
Sam Bewley reflects on how things changed for Orica GreenEdge at the 2016 Giro.
Alberto Contador storms home as the champion on Stage 20 in 2015 of the Giro d'Italia.
Alberto Contador recalls his epic efforts under pressure on Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia in 2015.
Mikel Landa reflects on the 2015 Giro d'Italia and what a turning point in his career it turned out to be.
Watch Classic Giro Stages live on Eurosport
Watch Giro Classic Stages live on Eurosport