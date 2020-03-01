The Team Ineos rider was caught up in a crash in the bunch with about 65km of the Spring Classic remaining, falling into a ditch.

A frustrated Moscon reacted with fury as he made his way to his feet, tossing a bike into the ditch that appeared to strike B&B Hotels-Vital Concept rider Jens Debuscherre.

The 25-year-old was later disqualified from the race for “aggressive and unsporting conduct”, prompting the Italian Classics specialist to rip up his race number in frustration.

Video - Moscon disqualified after reacting with rage following crash 01:28

Ineos’ lead director, Gabriel Rasch, would later call the incident “not acceptable”.

"Basically, they wanted to show me the pictures on the big screen so I could see it. In the car you have small TVs and mobile phones and you can’t really see 100 per cent what happened," Rasch said to Cycling News.

" I agree with the decision – it’s not something that should happen. It’s not acceptable, what happened. "

Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-Quick Step would go on to claim the biggest victory of his career with a stunning solo win.