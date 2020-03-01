Getty Images
WATCH: Moscon disqualified for ‘unacceptable’ bike-throwing incident
Gianni Moscon was disqualified from Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne after a bike he threw into a ditch appeared to hit a rival. Scroll down to watch the video in full.
The Team Ineos rider was caught up in a crash in the bunch with about 65km of the Spring Classic remaining, falling into a ditch.
A frustrated Moscon reacted with fury as he made his way to his feet, tossing a bike into the ditch that appeared to strike B&B Hotels-Vital Concept rider Jens Debuscherre.
The 25-year-old was later disqualified from the race for “aggressive and unsporting conduct”, prompting the Italian Classics specialist to rip up his race number in frustration.
Ineos’ lead director, Gabriel Rasch, would later call the incident “not acceptable”.
"Basically, they wanted to show me the pictures on the big screen so I could see it. In the car you have small TVs and mobile phones and you can’t really see 100 per cent what happened," Rasch said to Cycling News.
" I agree with the decision – it’s not something that should happen. It’s not acceptable, what happened."
Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-Quick Step would go on to claim the biggest victory of his career with a stunning solo win.