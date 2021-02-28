A dog nearly caused complete and utter carnage at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday.
As the peloton snaked its way through another tight, meandering section of the Opening Weekend Classic, a dog jolted forward and into the path of the oncoming riders before thinking better of it. Its – presumptive – owner then chased after it and picked the offending animal up.
However, the severity of the moment was not lost on commentators Rob Hatch and Adam Blythe:
"Oh, dear, dear, dear!" exclaimed Hatch, before adding:
Keep him on a lead. What are you playing at?
Blythe, winner of RideLondon–Surrey Classic in 2014, sighed:
Oh, god! Crikey, that could have been a lot worse!
The incident came after a large portion of the peloton had nearly gone haring into a pedestrian with 73km to go. The moment prompted Blythe to joke that there "are 55 riders getting disqualified for riding on the pavement".
Riders nearly crash into spectator