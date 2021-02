Cycling

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2021 - Tom Pidcock on third place: 'I’m not supposed to be at the front yet'

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) is surprised with his progress after finishing third at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. The 21-year-old Brit was part of a swelling chase group that successfully hauled in a five-man breakaway, fronted by Mathieu van der Poel (Felix-Alpecin), inside the last two kilometres.

