Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2021 – 'We almost managed it' – Mathieu van der Poel on breakaway near-miss

Mathieu van der Poel looked set to steal the show at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Opening Weekend as he forced his way into the breakaway, then valiantly tried to hold off a swelling chase. But the five-man break was swallowed up inside the final two kilometres, allowing Mads Pedersen to win a bunch sprint and Britain's Tom Pidcock to finish on the podium.

