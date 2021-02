Cycling

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne cycling 2021 - 'What are you playing at?' - Dog almost causes carnage

A dog nearly caused complete and utter carnage at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday. As the peloton snaked its way through another tight, meandering section of the Opening Weekend Classic, a dog jolted forward and into the path of the oncoming riders before thinking better of it. Its – presumptive – owner then chased after it and picked the offending animal up.

