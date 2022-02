Cycling

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2022: 'It's heartbreak, oh my word!' - Fabio Jakobsen wins amid thrilling showdown

A brilliant Opening Weekend was signed off by a thrilling peloton v breakaway showdown at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne as Fabio Jakobsen swept to victory in the sprint. A three-man charge from Jhonatan Narvaez, Taco van der Hoorn and Christophe Laporte almost resulted in a shock win, but they suffered heartbreak in the closing seconds. Laporte was the highest finisher of the trio in eighth.

00:01:48, an hour ago