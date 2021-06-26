Lizzie Deignan admitted she felt ‘terrible’ throughout her unsuccessful La Course defence in France.

The British rider was the defending champion and expectations were high that Deignan could produce another eye-catching performance – as she did last year.

“To be honest today was just a bad day from the start to the finish,” the 33-year-old said in a post-race interview.

I felt terrible. So I knew it was just about suffering and I just didn’t have it when I needed it. I didn’t have the finish like the girls in front.

Illness hampered Deignan early in the season and the Trek-Segafredo rider admitted she struggled to kick into another gear when she needed to.

“The form is there but today was just such a bad day that I couldn’t suffer enough to be there,” Deignan said.

“It’s frustrating but I think as a team we rode really well, we were represented in all the breakaways.

“The team looked after me really well, so it was just a shame I didn’t have the feeling to finish it off.”

While it was a frustrating day for Deignan, Demi Vollering powered to a scintillating victory at the one-day classic.

The Dutch woman needed a perfectly timed sprint to see off rivals Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marianne Vos.

Vollering leaned on the support of her team-mates with Anna Van Der Breggen in fine form alongside her and the 24-year-old admitted she was surprised the race ended with a sprint.

"I was not expecting that sprint today,” she said.

I was really looking forward to it. It was an awesome race.

“It almost went wrong I was going all the way to the right and I stayed up and Anna [Van Der Breggen] made the move, she forced Marianne to go and then I went."

