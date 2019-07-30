The Colombian, who won the 2016 edition, will leave the Spanish outfit at the end of the season.

He failed to sparkle at the Tour de France, save for a fine solo victory on Stage 18, as he finished 5:30 down on champion and compatriot Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) in the General Classification.

"We’ll continue with the Vuelta a Espana," Quintana told ESPN on Sunday. "I’ll rest for a little bit in Colombia, then I’ll come back here."

The 29-year-old, also a winner at the 2014 Giro d’Italia, is expected to join French team Arkea-Samsic in 2020.

Quintana was considered Colombia's best hope to win the Tour before Bernal's emergence and is still targeting the yellow jersey before winding up his career.

"We’ll keep working. I don’t know if one it will happen, but what I do know is that I have to keep fighting for the dream. It is already a dream come true for a country and a region, so I’m still following my personal dream."

He added: "On behalf of Colombians and Latin Americans we’re very happy because it’s not easy for a Colombian or Latin American to win here. Seeing Egan in yellow really is a source of pride.

"We said that he was going to be one of the greatest and today with his team, he has done it."