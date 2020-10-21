Chris Froome should consider withdrawing from the Vuelta to refocus ahead of his move to Israel Start-up Nation. That is the view of Alberto Contador, who spoke to Eurosport after seeing the 35-year-old Froome lose even more time on Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana.

“It is not normal how we are seeing Froome,” Contador said.

"He has to be thinking a lot of things because he surely considers all the scenarios: Preparing to compete in the Israel team, a possible professional withdrawal in the style of Cavendish, a restructuring of the focus of his calendar... his head must be in chaos right now."

Froome’s slow start to the race might have surprised the pundit, but the rider himself seemed unperturbed by his performance, telling reporters before Stage 2 that he was still coming back to full fitness after his crash in 2019 and did not expect to be competing at the top level for general classification honours in this race.

Froome - 'This is a process I have to go through to get back to the top level'

“All in all, I felt pretty good yesterday, definitely better than in races earlier this season,” Froome said. “I’m quite happy generally with how the legs are feeling. I’m fully conscious that this is a process I’m going to have to go through these next few weeks to try and get back to that top level again.

“Getting races in the legs will be really important for me next year as well. It’s unrealistic for me to think I can come back to Grand Tour racing after two years off though injury and come straight back at the top level. It’s a process I have to go through now and hopefully get as much intensity as I can over the next few weeks.”

In stark contrast to Froome’s performance was that of general classification leader Primoz Roglic, who took bonus seconds with a second place as he continued an impressive response to missing out on the Tour de France title back in September.

“We did say at the end of the Tour de France that we were quite fearful what the impact of that loss would have on him from a mental point of view,” Wiggins said of Roglic. “And I think it was Sean Kelly who said he should get straight back on it and target the Vuelta.

“I think the way he took the loss at the Tour de France from a sporting point of view just showed his mental strength, and it appeared at that time that he saw it as sport and these things happen. That was reflected in how he rode Liege-Bastogne-Liege and now the Vuelta, he’s just got back to business.

“It’s great to see him back, but the only concern now is can he defend this lead for two-and-a-half weeks?”

Who is top of the GC standings?

After Stage 2

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 08:09:41

2. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, +00:00:09

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, +00:00:11

4. Esteban Cháves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott, +00:00:17

5. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, +00:00:17

6. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, +00:00:20

7. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, +00:00:26

8. George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma, +00:00:56

9. Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, +00:00:59

10. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team, +00:01:04

Notable other rankings:

85. Chris Froome (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +00:29:53

