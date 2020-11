Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: ‘Hugh Carthy is aiming for something special’ – EF boss hints at title tilt

Jonathan Vaughters says Hugh Carthy has been working hard on time trialling and should not be discounted for general classification at La Vuelta. The EF Pro Cycling boss spoke to Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui just minutes after his rider had won Stage 12 of La Vuelta.

