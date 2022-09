Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Did Primoz Roglic miss a chance to gain time on Remco Evenepoel on Stage 13?

Dan Lloyd believes Primoz Roglic missed an opportunity to take precious time away from Remco Evenepoel on Stage 13 at La Vuelta.

00:01:49, 11 minutes ago