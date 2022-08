Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Does Remco Evenepoel have a strong enough team to stay in red? Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd discuss

Remco Evenepoel stunned the field to take over a minute from most of his rivals including Primoz Roglic on Stage 6 of La Vuelta. But does he have the team to stay in red?

00:02:11, an hour ago