Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘I’m just happy to give the boys something back’ – Mads Pedersen relieved to win stage

Mads Pedersen says he is happy to give something back to his team by winning Stage 13 of La Vuelta with a long sprint into Montilla. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:36, 20 minutes ago