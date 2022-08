Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Jesus Herrada wins dramatic breakaway sprint finish to beat Samuele Battistella and Fred Wright

Jesus Herrada won a dramatic breakaway sprint finish on Stage 7 at La Vuelta as Remco Evenepoel held onto the red jersey. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:16, 2 hours ago