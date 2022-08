Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘Merlier unclips, Bennett unbelievable’ – Blythe analyses frantic Stage 3 sprint finish

Eurosport expert Adam Blythe analyses a thrilling finish to Stage 3 of La Vuelta in Breda, where Bora Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett made it two wins in a row. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:02, 23 minutes ago