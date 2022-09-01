Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Remco Evenepoel ‘spat his dummy out’ but produced ‘perfect’ finish to Stage 12 - Adam Blythe

Race leader Remco Evenepoel recovered from a crash with 45km remaining on Stage 12 to solidify his general classification lead - bringing the red jersey group home to lay down a GC marker. His initial reaction to the crash lacked maturity but the 22-year-old would then go on to produce a perfect finish to the stage, said Adam Blythe on the latest episode of The Breakaway.

00:05:16, an hour ago