Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Should riders who test positive for coronavirus be sent home?

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd discuss cycling’s coronavirus current rules at Grand Tours which allow riders to test positive for COVID-19, without being sent home. Juan Ayuso is the latest rider to cause a debate amongst the peloton. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:00, an hour ago