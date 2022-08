Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: The greatest cycling talent in decades? The Breakaway debate how good Remco Evenepoel is

Remco Evenepoel has been deemed “the biggest talent cycling has seen” in decades by Dan Lloyd on The Breakaway, a claim Adam Blythe "finds hard" to agree with. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:00, 10 minutes ago